Tamil Nadu: Fake tantriks con goldsmith of gold worth Rs 6 lakhs

COIMBATORE: Two persons pretending to be tantrik stole away gold worth Rs 6 lakhs from a goldsmith in Coimbatore on Monday. Sanjay (37), who runs a smithy at Edayar Street, had deputed his staff, identified as Subomangshi (29), a native of West Bengal, to get gold from another smithy in the same neighbourhood on Telugu Street.

“When he was returning after receiving the gold, two persons pretending as tanktriks intercepted him and claimed that some misfortune may befall him. They asked him to hand over the gold to them to perform a puja to ward off evil and also asked him to close his eyes,” the police said.

The worker unsuspectingly followed their instructions and closed his eyes for a while. When he opened again, the duo had disappeared from the spot. Based on his information, Sanjay filed a complaint with the Variety Hall Road police. A search is on for the tricksters.