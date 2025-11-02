Tamil Nadu faces intense heat from Nov 3 to 8; Chennai records season’s highest 35.5°C

CHENNAI: After days of rain brought by the onset of the northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu is now experiencing a sudden break in rainfall and rising temperatures. Weather experts have warned that the heat will continue to intensify across the State for the next one week.

On Saturday, Chennai’s Nungambakkam recorded 35.5 degrees Celsius (95.9°F) — one of the highest temperatures ever for November. Meteorologists said the absence of easterly winds and the dominance of westerly winds have led to this unusual heatwave, said a Daily Thanthi report.

They added that the cyclone Montha, which recently crossed the coast through the Bay of Bengal, pulled away the easterly winds, paving the way for hot westerlies. The increase in sea surface temperature near Sumatra has also contributed to the heat.

Though daytime temperatures are expected to remain high, experts said thunderstorm activity caused by heat convection may bring light rain with thunder and lightning in parts of Tamil Nadu between Monday and Saturday (November 3 to 8).