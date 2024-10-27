Tamil Nadu: Expect mild rise in temp over coastal, interior districts till Oct 31

CHENNAI: The mercury level is likely to increase marginally over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, due to the change in wind pattern till October 31.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecasted that the maximum temperature might surge by 1-2 degree Celsius than usual during the daytime.

“Recently, a low-pressure area intensified into a cyclonic storm Dana that moved towards the northwest. It has changed the wind flow pattern over the sea. The coastal districts of Tamil Nadu would have westerly wind for the last few days, which is likely to continue and result in a surge in maximum temperature than usual by 1-2 degree Celsius till Thursday (October 31),” said a senior official at RMC.

The mercury level is likely to be between near normal to slightly above normal over Tamil Nadu, and range between 34- and 36-degree Celsius over coastal and interior districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram. The rest of the State is likely to record around 26-30 degrees.

On Sunday, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Madurai with 35.7 degrees, followed by Meenambakkam with 35.1 degrees, and Nungambakkam, Erode and Thanjavur with 35 degrees.

Meanwhile, isolated areas along the western ghats of Tamil Nadu might receive moderate to heavy rain for the next two days. These districts are likely to record above average rainfall till next week. For the next 24 hours, heavy rain along with thunderstorms is predicted over Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli.