Tamil Nadu equipped to withstand monsoon, says KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: The southwest monsoon precautionary works are being initiated, and Tamil Nadu is well equipped to face it, while the desilt works are under fast track mode to ensure free flow of water till the tail-end region, said State Minister KN Nehru, here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, the minister said, to help farmers, a fund of Rs 80 crore has been allotted for the special desilt programme for proper irrigation during the upcoming season.

“The officials are instructed to ensure completion of desilt works before the release of water from Mettur on the customary date of June 12. Similarly, the precautionary works are being initiated to tackle the southwest monsoon,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister said that underground drainage works are being undertaken across Tiruchy City, and complaints are received about the slow process of the works.

“We have instructed the officials to speed up the works. In a few places, the works are being delayed due to drinking water connection works, but would be completed within 9 days,” the minister said.

Answering a query about TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai’s invitation of DMDK to the DMK alliance, the minister said, anything related to the alliance and the selection of the candidates would be decided and finalised by the party leadership.

Earlier, the minister flagged off as many as nine ‘Vidiyal Payanam’ bus services to various routes in the Tiruchy (West) assembly constituency. Mayor Mu Anbalagan, Corporation Commissioner Saravanan and others were present.