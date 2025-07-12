Rs 1,500/month for women: EPS’s first poll promise

CHENNAI: Exuding confidence about securing a massive victory in the 2026 polls and forming a government with single majority, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami assured that womenfolk would receive a monthly aid of Rs 1,500 (urimai thogai).

He accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of attempting to deceive the public by promising to extend the financial aid to the 30 lakh excluded women from September, calling it a political stunt ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

"TheAIADMK had pledged Rs 1,500 in monthly assistance to womenfolk ahead of theAssembly polls in 2021, but you (people) opted for a Rs 1,000 monthly dole,"Palaniswami said while addressing a large gathering at Vanur in Villupuramdistrict during his state-wide election campaign – Makkalai Kappom,Thamizhagathai Meetpom – on Friday.

They launched the scheme 28 months after assuming office. Now, after 52 months inpower, the DMK government has announced coverage for the previously excluded beneficiaries, which Palaniswami described as political gimmicks aimed at misleading the electorate ahead of next year's Assembly polls.

"We,the AIADMK, as promised, will provide Rs 1,500 to womenfolk once voted to power," he declared, adding there would be no delay in disbursing the aid.

He further alleged that CM Stalin and his government are afraid of the AIADMK, to the extent of blacking out his election campaign, which has been receiving overwhelming support from the public.

Using the BJP as a pretext, the DMK chief is attempting to malign the AIADMK and push a false narrative. However, said Palaniswami, this strategy will fall flat.

He also defended his national ally, the BJP, over the delimitation exercise, statingthat Home Minister Amit Shah had assured there would be no adverse impact onTamil Nadu. This assurance, he argued, debunks Stalin's misleading campaign.

"AmitShah himself assured that Tamil Nadu will not lose any Lok Sabha constituency in the delimitation exercise," he said, asking what more assurance do the people of TN require?