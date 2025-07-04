Tamil Nadu: EPS flays DMK govt over law and order issue

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over the kidnap and murder of a 13-year-old boy in Krishnagiri district, as well as the death of a Class XII student who was found dead near his school in Erode district in the past two days, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said these incidents indicate that no one is safe anywhere, at any time, under the present DMK regime.

The abduction-cum-murder reveals that criminal elements are fearless and indulging in heinous crimes, he said.

Referring to media reports regarding the Class XII student’s death, he said the boy died due to clashes between students. He wondered how such violent behavior has taken root among students and criticised that these incidents expose that the DMK government's fundamental is "flawed" one

Continuing in the same vein, he slammed Chief Minister M K Stalin for being busy with photoshoots and demanded that he shift his focus to administration and governance. He also demanded stern legal action against the perpetrators involved in these criminal incidents.