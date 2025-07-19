Tamil Nadu: Engineers, PhD scholar among 24 DSP recruits completed training

CHENNAI: As many as 15 engineering graduates, two post-graduate degree holders, a PhD scholar, a veterinarian, and a siddha practitioner were among the 24 directly appointed Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) who completed their one-year institutional training course at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy.

A passing out Parade for the officers was held on Friday, and Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed the trainee DSPs through video conferencing. Head of Police Force, DGP Shankar Jiwal, delivered the special address after presenting the medals and prizes.

The 24 trainee DSPs also include nine women. Of the 24, ten had previously served in the government, while one person had worked in the private sector. For 13 DSPs who completed their training, Tamil Nadu Police would be their first employer.

The 52-week basic institutional training provided to the Deputy Superintendents of Police trainees covered an array of subjects like legal knowledge, scientific investigative skills, modernised & computerised state police systems, enhanced capabilities of the police department, internal security, intelligence, community policing, leadership & communication skills, law enforcement skills, cybercrimes and CCTNS, an official statement said.

The training module was conducted by the Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) and seasoned officers. Further, the Deputy Superintendents of Police trainees were attached with Tamil Nadu Special Task Force (STF) for 10 days and given an opportunity to gain real-time experience through deployment for bandboust duties for Jallikattu and Maha Karthigai Deepam, besides the training at the academy.