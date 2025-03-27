Tamil Nadu: Enforcement Bureau CID seizes 7,525 litres of rectified spirit, 2 held

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police's Enforcement Bureau CID (EBCID) seized 7,525 litres of rectified spirit (RS) from an inter-state smuggling racket and arrested two persons.

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided a godown at Sulur, Coimbatore district and seized 5,145 litres of RS from the storage space.

In continuation of such efforts, the Coimbatore CIU team, led by the inspector and sub-inspector, intercepted and searched a truck near Hosur Dargah in the Krishnagiri district and found 215 cans of Rectified Spirit concealed in a pile of watermelons.

The lorry, along with the contraband, was seized and the two drivers were arrested. The interrogation made so far revealed that both the arrested persons were drivers who were hired to transport the spirit from Dharwad, Karnataka to Palakkad, Kerala.

"The RS was intended for mixing with toddy. The main offender behind the smuggling is absconding and special teams have been formed to arrest the absconding accused," an official release stated.

The public is encouraged to report any information regarding illicit liquor by calling the toll-free number 10581 or the CUG number 9498410581. All information will be treated with strict confidentiality, police said.