Tamil Nadu education dept takes mega reading movement up a notch

CHENNAI: As part of the mega reading movement and to encourage students to adopt reading habits, the school education department has proposed to conduct a workshop for designing 127 books and distribute it to 37,592 government and aided schools.

To inculcate reading habits among government school students of classes 1 to 12, students are provided with books designed and written in child-friendly language and are small in size with 16 pages.

Most of these books, both in Tamil and English, are written by teachers themselves. Further, showing progress with the habit, the books under the initiative of the mega reading movement have also been divided into four stages; enter, walk, run and fly.

For this, the education department in the academic year 2023-24 allocated Rs 10 crore. In the first phase, 53 books were prepared and 90.45 lakh copies were printed and distributed among government school students. Later, it was decided that 1.31 crore copies of 70 books and one reading movement manual would be printed and distributed.

Further, during the current academic year, it is proposed to conduct a workshop for designing 127 books. These books will be printed and distributed in 37,592 government schools.

Meanwhile, to educate children of migrant workers from other states to speak and write Tamil fluently in addition to their mother tongue, a scheme 'Tamizh Mozhi Karpom' was launched in 2023-24.

Special training centres are functioning within or near the school premises under the supervision of headmasters to enable these children to join TN government schools to learn Tamil as a subject along with other subjects in their mother tongue. 1261 migrant children are being educated by 64 education volunteers in 57 special centres in 15 districts.