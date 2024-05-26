Tamil Nadu Education dept prepares to distribute textbooks, uniforms on time for new academic year

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu schools set to reopen on June 6, the school education department is taking steps to provide uniforms, textbooks and notebooks to students on the same day and within a couple of days.

As per the circular from the department, the education department on Friday announced that the schools will reopen on June 6 from classes 1 to 12, which was in fact postponed due to general election results scheduled on June 4.

However, giving enough time for students to return from summer vacation and to begin the new academic year 2024-25 without further delay, the schools will reopen promptly.

Subsequently, measures are already in place to provide 14 free items usually given to government school students. As per department officials, the textbooks and uniforms will be ensured that children get on the same day of school reopening.

"We will send the uniforms and textbooks before the school commences to respective educational blocks. So that teachers can collect it before the school reopens and distribute it on time, "said an official.

Also, to address concerns regarding uniforms of government school children, the respective school management committee (SMC) and former students have collaborated to provide better uniforms for the students.

"The SMC members and former students should be coordinated by the principals and the SMC meeting should be held in all the 50 selected schools given in different districts and after consultation, the decision should be taken to carry out uniform sewing for the students, "the notification from the department stated in April.

Meanwhile, teachers say that Illam Thedi Kalvi (Education at your doorsteps) volunteers have visited schools to take proper measurements of uniforms and shoes of students for the new academic year.