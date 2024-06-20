Tamil Nadu Education dept directs to deploy excess teachers to vacant posts in govt aided schools

CHENNAI: Observing excess teachers at Tamil Nadu schools, the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has directed the department officials to make arrangements to either post the excess teachers in deployment or deputation in government aided schools.



As per the department, there are 5,018 aided primary schools and 1,496 middle schools functioning under the control of the DEE and, ascertaining the number of students, it has been found that there are several Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) and Bachelor in Training (BT) teachers in government aided schools.

For the deputing/deploying the excess teachers, the department has released a set of guidelines. For primary and middle schools under the same management, the surplus teachers have been directed to be deputed in suitable vacancies in other schools functioning under the same management.

Importantly, the guidelines have called for prioritising senior teachers over teachers with less tenure for deputation/deployment.

These steps are being taken after the government noted that there are several excess teachers across schools in the State.

"In the environment where teachers are allowed to continue to work in the same school, government funds are being put to futile use with unnecessary financial loss, as per various government audit reports," the circular from the education department read.