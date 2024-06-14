Tamil Nadu Education Department releases guidelines for school reviews in state

CHENNAI: For all schools in the State, the School Education Department has recently issued a set of guidelines for conducting district education review to improve the educational systems and standards.

The set of guidelines was issued by the Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena through the department to systematically enhance the educational landscape within the district and align with the State's mission to advance societal development through comprehensive reforms.

For the district education review it is being structured to be conducted monthly with the district revenue administration and rural development review review meetings.

And, the review will focus on three primary themes such as; school infrastructure, education-related services and issues and academics.

For the schools, the review will focus on assessing, maintaining, constructing the required school facilities and providing basic amenities.

In this connection, effective coordination with relevant departments such as private works, rural development, municipal administration and more.

Additionally, the review will focus on transportation, nutrition, programmes, health services, policy integration and more. And, in academics, the review will address curriculum effectiveness, teaching methodologies and student performance assessments, with a focus on technology integration in education.

Other significant areas to focus shall include enrolment of children, students' attendance monitoring, out-of-school children, absence monitoring, common pool tracking, Hi-tech facilities, assessment cell and special assessment for class 10, 11 and 12.

Also, the team in every discuss will review on TN palli paarvai – classroom observation, Ennum Ezhuthum Mission, Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, Vanavil Mandram, Vasippu Iyakkam and Vizhuthugal (alumni connect programme).

The district-level monitoring committee will consists of collector as the chairperson and members as superintendent of police, project director, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), commissioner of city corporation and municipality, chief education officer, district social welfare officer, regional transport officer, school management committee members, teachers and directors of Adi Dravidar Welfare department, Backward Class Welfare department and Health department.