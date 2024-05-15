Tamil Nadu: 'Edit' option available from May 16-19 to correct online applications for asst professor post

CHENNAI: Following several requests, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TTRB) has introduced an 'edit' option in the online applications of candidates who have registered for the post of assistant professor.

The TTRB has issued a notification on March 14, 2024 stating that it would directly recruit 4,000 assistant professors in arts and science colleges across the state by conducting competitive exams.

However, as the last date for submitting the applications ended on May 15 (today), a fresh notification from the board said that they had provided an 'Edit' option in the registration website, following requests from several candidates who had already submitted their applications online.

The TTRB pointed out that only candidates, who have paid the exam fees were eligible to edit their applications. They also clarified that the option would be available only between May 16 to May 19 to until 5 pm.

The board instructed that after editing the applications, the candidates must ensure that they should click the option 'final submit' on the website, or else, their applications would not be considered.

However, candidates will not be able to edit the the mobile number and email id mentioned in their applications, the TTRB stated.