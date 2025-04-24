Tamil Nadu: ED summons Tasmac MD and GMs

CHENNAI: A day after Madras High Court dismissed TASMAC plea against raids by Enforcement Directorate, the federal agency has issued summons to senior Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation officials, including Managing Director S. Visakan, and General Managers S. Sangeetha and T. Ramaduraimurugan, in connection with an alleged Rs 1,000 crore liquor scam.

According to sources, the senior officials of the TASMAC were asked to be present for enquiry within seven days of receipt of the summon.

On Wednesday the court had put away the petition of the government and TASMAC against the searches by ED and permitted the agency to proceed with the probe against the state-run liquor retailer. The searches were conducted from March 6 to 8 by the ED sleuths at the offices of various liquor companies and TASMAC headquarters in Egmore.