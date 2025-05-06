Tamil Nadu DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin highlights government's support for sportspersons

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said the state government has extended historic support to sportspersons by providing sponsorships, kits, incentives, and government jobs, underlining its commitment to nurturing sports talent.

"Usually, incentives are given to sportspeople after they win. But for the first time, our government has provided kits and sponsorships in advance to athletes," Stalin said. He added that 680 sportspersons have been sponsored by the Tamil Nadu government so far. Highlighting achievements under the scheme, he said, "Over 100 sportspersons have secured victories at national and international levels. We have provided 104 government jobs to sportspersons."

Stalin further announced, "This year, we will provide at least 100 jobs for sportspersons, including 25 positions for the physically challenged." He noted that over the last four years, the state government has awarded cash incentives totalling Rs 150 crore to 4,650 players, including para-athletes.

"To deliver good sports performance, we need good sports infrastructure," Stalin emphasised. Comparing allocations across governments, he said, "Between 2011 and 2021, Rs348 crore was allocated for sports infrastructure. But in the last four years under the DMK government, we have allocated Rs548 crore for sports infrastructure."

Stalin also expressed openness to feedback, saying, "Your criticism will always be welcomed." Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has consistently fulfilled its promises and made historic achievements since coming to power, as the ruling party prepares to step into its fifth year in office.

Speaking to media reporters at Chennai's Kalaivanar Arangam, Stalin noted that the DMK had been elected for the sixth time with the people's mandate. "Tomorrow, DMK is going to step into the fifth year. We are continuously fulfilling our election promise. Every day we create history and achieve more," he said.

Reflecting on the political environment when the DMK came to power, Stalin said, "You all know well about the situation in which we came to power. It was a religious and backwards growth situation, and we aimed to take Tamil Nadu forward. These four years are a testimony to that."

He emphasised that the government's "Dravidian model" policies have been consistent. "Our Dravidian model government, its policy and service, we do simultaneously. We never compromised or changed our stand on our policy," Stalin asserted.