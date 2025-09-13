Tamil Nadu: Nagercoil drug control inspector caught with chemical-doused bribe money

CHENNAI: A drug control inspector was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for demanding and accepting a bribe in Nagercoil.

The accused, identified as Kathiravan (45) was caught red-handed after he accepted Rs 10,000 as bribe for clearing an application.

The complainant Hariharan, a resident of Bhuthapandi, had applied online for approval to open a new pharmacy in Thittuvilai. He had met Kathiravan at the zonal drug control office in Vadassery, who allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 15000 to process the application.

Shocked by this, Hariharan reported the demand to the DVAC who planned to trap the accused. Following their instructions, he arranged to meet the inspector at Manimedai junction in Nagercoil where he handed over Rs 10000 doused in chemicals. As soon as Kathiravan accepted the money, DVAC officials moved in and arrested him.

After enquiry, the arrested inspector was produced before the Nagercoil Court.