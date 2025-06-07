Tamil Nadu: Duo held for conning govt job aspirants of Rs 1.66 cr

CHENNAI: Two persons have been arrested by the job fraud wing for conning the public of Rs 1.66 crore, promising them jobs in Madras High Court and other government departments.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohanrajan (52) of T Nagar and Radhakrishnan (42) of Virudhunagar district.

The job fraud wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) initiated investigations last month after complaints from over a dozen persons, who were cheated by the accused, who had promised them jobs as APRO (Assistant Public Relations Officer) in government departments and as office assistants in Madras High Court.

The probe revealed that Mohanrajan, falsely claiming to be a government employee and having connections to IAS officers and politicians, told the aspirants that he could get them the jobs for a commission. His accomplice, Radhakrishnan acted as an accomplice and led some aspirants to Mohanrajan.

Over several months, Mohanrajan collected money either by cash or by online transactions and collected over Rs 1.66 crore from 13 persons, police investigations revealed.

On Friday, a police team led by CCB Inspector Sagunthala arrested the duo. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

The Greater Chennai Police appealed to the public to be cautious of people claiming to avail of government jobs and advised them not to lose money to such fraudsters.