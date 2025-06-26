Tamil Nadu: Duo beats friends to death, buries bodies

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur police secured two men who murdered two of their friends after a drunken brawl and buried their bodies in Uthukottai a week ago.

The Penalurpet police, who were probing a missing complaint from the family members of the two youth, learnt about the murder after they questioned the friends who used to hang out with the missing persons.

The bodies would be exhumed in the presence of revenue officials on Thursday, police said. The missing youths were identified as Akash (18) and Janakiraman (20) of Katchur village near Uthukottai, about 50 km from Chennai.

Parents of the youths filed a missing complaint on June 22 after the two of them did not return home for days. The police initiated probe and found that they were last seen with their friends on June 18 at an empty plot near Uthukottai sub-registrar office, where they were consuming alcohol.

Two men, Kamesh and Mani, who were picked up by police spilled the beans about beating Akash and Janakiraman to death and burying their bodies. Another suspect, Nalam Pandian surrendered before a magistrate.

Police are continuing to question Kamesh and Mani to ascertain the motive behind the murder.