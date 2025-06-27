Tamil Nadu: Drunk men attempt to set fire to school teacher

COIMBATORE: Unidentified men attempted to set fire to a teacher as he questioned them for drinking liquor on the school premises in Tirupur on Thursday.

According to police, Syed Mohammed (46), a second-grade teacher in Government Higher Secondary School at Karatholuvu village near Madathukulam Taluk in Udumalpet, was attacked by four men in an inebriated condition.

The accused came for condolence at a house near the school and consumed liquor on the institution's premises.

“When the teacher asked them to leave, they abused him in filthy language and left the spot. In a while, they came again and emptied a bottle of petrol on the teacher and attempted to set him on fire around 6 pm,” police said.

He was admitted to Udumalpet Government Hospital. The Kaniyur police have registered a case, and further investigations are on.