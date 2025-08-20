Tamil Nadu: DPR for Karur ring road at Rs 700 crore readied

TIRUCHY: To ensure development in trade through infrastructure connectivity, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a ring road to the tune of Rs 700 crore has been readied, and the works would soon start, said the Karur MLA V Senthilbalaji on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Ungaludan Stalin in Karur, Senthilbalaji said, as many as 179 Ungaludan Stalin camps are planned across the district, in which 60 have already been organised, and more than 49,000 petitions were received, among which 18,000 were solved.

Stating that Karur is a commercial town which needed several infrastructural developments, Senthilbalaji said, the expansion of the city and transport connectivity is essential to boost trade in the district.

In order to ensure road connectivity, a ring road from Karur to Veerakkiam via Coimbatore Rad, Erode Road, Karur-Salem bypass and Vangal has been planned.

“A DPR has been readied for an estimation of Rs 700 crore,” he said.

Initially, a GO has been released for land acquisition for an estimated cost Rs 72 crore from Erode Road to Salem National Highway.

Subsequently, the land acquisition would commence from Manmangalam-Salem NH and then Nerur-Vangal Road.

“A fund of Rs 370 crore has been allocated for land acquisition, and road works would be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 330 crore,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senthilbalaji said, the DMK membership drive has been successfully undertaken in the district. Beyond the target of 40 per cent voters, the membership surpassed 60 per cent, he said.