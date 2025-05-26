Tamil Nadu: DPH issues advisory to prevent disease outbreaks

CHENNAI: Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) issued a public advisory in light of the increasing frequency and magnitude of public gatherings to prevent disease outbreaks, ensure sanitation, and protect public safety issued public health measures to be enforced during social, recreational, religious and other mass gatherings across Tamil Nadu.

In exercise of powers conferred under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, the advisory is issued to all Health Officers for strict implementation during such events, said a statement issued by DPH.

The primary responsibility for ensuring essential services such as water supply, waste disposal and sanitation must be with the event organisers. The local authority and health officers are empowered to supervise, inspect and enforce public health measures to ensure all necessary arrangements are in place to prevent potential outbreaks. If local authorities fail in their mandated responsibilities, the DPH or government may intervene.

Ensure adequate sanitary conveniences, including toilets and urinals are arranged. Provision of safe drinking water and arrangements for waste disposal are adequate. Inspect and license all food stalls and temporary eateries in coordination with the Food Safety Department to prevent sale of unwholesome food. Inspect and approve lodging arrangements for visitors, in coordination with local bodies.

Ensure provision of potable water for drinking and cooking are arranged by the organisers. The water sources shall be inspected and samples sent for testing at Regional Water Laboratory (RWL) or District Public Health Laboratory (DPHL). Chlorination status of water sources arranged by organisers shall be monitored by field teams and records maintained. Supervise and ensure vector control activities are carried out in collaboration with the Local body by the organisers.

Ensure real-time collection and disposal of waste throughout the event duration are planned by the organisers. Ensure sanitation teams are adequately deployed with adequate supervision and logistical support.

Establish surveillance mechanisms to detect any clustering of cases or suspected outbreaks.

In regions with existing outbreaks of notified diseases, review and regulate public gatherings. Events may be restricted or postponed if public health is at risk.

Organisers must cooperate with health authorities for contact tracing, health checks, and infection prevention measures.

Monitoring and enforcement health officers shall supervise all public health arrangements and may issue on-the-spot orders or notices to rectify deficiencies. Entry and inspection of venues, food stalls, water sources, and accommodations is permitted under the Act.

Non-compliance with the above measures shall be penalized as per Chapter XV of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, added the statement.