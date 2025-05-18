Tamil Nadu: Divine purpose saves Baobab trees from extinction

MADURAI: Since the time of the Pandyas, the mammoth Baobab trees have been held in high respect, even worshipped for financial welfare, by the people of the south-coastal Tamil Nadu. This has time and again saved a number of Baobab trees from facing the cruel axe.

V Rajaguru, president, Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation, who is researching the historical connections of the huge trees, explained the spread of Baobab trees in the Pandya country.

The lush backwaters of southern Tamil Nadu have favoured many natural harbours. This attracted many trade guilds from many foreign countries to bring in their business since the Sangam Age.

With more foreign merchants reaching the Pandya kingdom, they brought along with them the seed to plant Baobab, as their horses were fed with fruits and leaves from this tree. Baobabs are native to Africa, Madagascar, Australia and Arabia, said Rajaguru.

In Ramanathapuram, these trees were grown in Rameswaram, Thangachimadam, Ramanathapuram, Devipattinam, Senthanendal, Alagankulam, Erwadi, Pullanthai, Mummudisathan, Theriruveli, Arunkulam and Panaikulam. They are also found in Mandapasalai and Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar, Vethiyarendal in Sivaganga and at the campus of American College in Madurai. They can also be found in Sri Lanka's Mannar and Neduntheevu.

About the anatomy of the tree, Rajaguru explained that the trees grow up to 25 metres tall and have a circumference of 14 metres. Their leaves are shaped like five fingers, taste sour and fall for 6-7 months a year. They have a naturally hollow trunk with long brown stems. Its fruits hang on for long periods. Their lifetime goes beyond 2,000 years.

The tree is otherwise known as Ponthanpuli, Yanai Maram, Anai Puli, Perukkamaram, Papparappuli and Perumpuli.

People worship these huge trees as Muneeswarar in Ramanathapuram's Periyar Nagar, Ervadi Eranthurai, Alagankulam, Thangachimadam, Devipattinam, Mummudisathan, Arunkulam, Vethiyarendal and Mandapasalai. In Devipattinam, this tree is worshipped as a temple itself.