Tamil Nadu: Disabled can apply for nomination to local bodies in July

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced that applications will be collected from July for appointment of differently-abled people as nominated members of local bodies in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of renovated Valluvar Kottam at Rs 80 crore and felicitation organised by differently abled associations, Stalin, referring to the legislation passed to appoint a differently abled person in each local body as nominated member, said that applications will be collected and scrutinised district-wise from July 1.

"Committees are being set up under the chairmanship of district collectors. A member of the district-level differently-abled committee will be a member of the collector headed committee. Nominated members can attend the local body council meetings," Stalin said, accepting the felicitation organised by the associations in the city. Remuneration would be on par with the elected councillors and they would be empowered to discharge duties like councillors, the chief minister assured that he and his government will stand by them and provide all opportunities to the differently abled people.

Reiterating that his government was for all and development of everyone, Stalin said a "few sectarian elements and their bonded labourers" are unable to tolerate it. Some people don't like the development of all. Those sectarian elements who do not like the progress of all, social justice for all and creation of equality are pouncing on the DMK regime."