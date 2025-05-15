Tamil Nadu: DGE releases instructions to download class 10, 11 results

CHENNAI: As the students of classes 10 and 11 gear up to receive their board exam results for the academic year 2024-25, the Director of Government Examination (DGE) has requested them to download the Tabulated Mark list (TML) from 10 am on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, will announce the results for classes 10 and 11 on Friday at the DPI campus. The Class 12 results were declared on May 8, where the state recorded a 95.03 pass percentage for the previous academic year.

As per the notification from the DGE, the class 10 results will be announced on Friday at 9 am, and class 11 results will be declared at 2 pm on the same day.

Students and teachers can procure the details of the results from results.digilocker.gov.in and www.tnresults.nic.in.

However, as far as results are concerned, the chief education officer (CEOs) of the respective district had been directed to download TML from 10 am through www.dge.tn.gov.in. Meanwhile, the results can be downloaded from 9.30 am on Friday, the DGE notification read.

For the class 10 board exam, over 9.13 lakh students and for class 11 as many as 8.18 lakh students registered for the exam this year.