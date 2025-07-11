Tamil Nadu: Devotee gets injured on Sathuragiri hill, rescued

MADURAI: A 35-year-old devotee, who belongs to Pudukottai district, slipped down while climbing a rock near Vana Pechiamman Kovil on Sathuragiri hills in Virudhunagar district, and suffered a fracture on his leg.

The injured victim has been identified as Vignesh Kumar, sources said. After being informed by the Forest personnel in the Watrap Range at around 11.45 a.m., fire brigades led by Srivilliputhur Station Fire Officer P. Sundararajan rescued the victim and carried him by stretcher before admitting him to the hospital by an ‘108’ ambulance van.

The SFO said five brigades carried the victim by stretcher for almost ten kilometres from the hilly area. Since it was Pournami (full moon) day, more devotees turned up to Sathuragiri, he said.