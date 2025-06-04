Tamil Nadu: Delta ryots up in arms against insurers’ delays, lack of MSP

TIRUCHY: Delta farmers attempted to besiege Tiruvarur Collectorate on Tuesday, demanding Rs 3,500 per quintal minimum support price for paddy and Rs 5,000 per tonne for sugarcane.

The farmers said that the DMK government had privatised the direct procurement centres, and this led to the exploitation of farmers. “We suspect that the DMK had started work hand in hand with corporate firms by allowing several pro-corporate projects and permitting genetically modified crops,” said farmer leader PR Pandian, who led the protest.

He added that the Delta farmers are waiting for the crop insurance claims settlement. The farmers have been struggling to come out of the loss of crops, but the State government has been indirectly supporting the insurance firm by sitting as a mere spectator by not ensuring quick settlement, he charged.

Farmers also raised slogans against the new norms introduced by the RBI on gold loans and demanded the withdrawal of the new regulations.

They also demanded an MSP of Rs 3,000 per quintal of paddy and Rs 5,000 per tonne of sugarcane and a kuruvai incentive of Rs 15,000 per acre .

When the protesting farmers attempted to besiege the Collectorate, they were stopped by the police, and later, they dispersed from the spot.

Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam had earlier announced a protest at Tiruvarur pressing various demands. As the demands weren’t met, the farmers' associations from across the Delta region gathered at Tiruvarur Collectorate and proceeded into the office, raising slogans in support of their demands.