Tamil Nadu: Delta farmers to hold protest for kuruvai incentive on June 3

TIRUCHY: Demanding kuruvai incentive of Rs 15,000 per acre, the delta farmers have planned to organise a protest at Tiruvarur on June 3 in which farmers from across the region would take part, said PR Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the executive committee meeting of the association at Thanjavur, Pandian said, the release of water from Mettur on the customary date of June 12 is a welcome note, but the state government failed to initiate steps in solving the issues with the crop insurance. The Delta farmers are affected a lot due to the improper insurance initiation.

“The farmers cultivating sesame and cotton are not allowed to insure their crops and get the claims, and it is the government immediately solve this issue for the welfare of the farmers,” Pandian said.

Meanwhile, Pandian condemned the recent announcement of regulations on jewel loans and demanded to withdraw the norms as those regulations are not possible to follow by the farmers.

“Due to the new regulation, the farmers are left in a condition not to go forward with the cultivation through the monetary support of jewel loans,” Pandian said.

Referring to the states like Puducherry, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are providing an incentive of Rs 15,000 per acre for the farmers cultivating paddy, Pandian urged the state government to provide the same as the kuruvai incentive, which would be helpful for the farmers to go ahead with the kuruvai cultivation.

“With this demand, the farmers have planned to organise a protest in front of the Tiruvarur Collectorate on June 3 in which farmers from across the Delta region would take part," he said.