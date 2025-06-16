Tamil Nadu: Delta-based weatherman predicts good monsoon

TIRUCHY: While a section of farmers was sceptical about achieving the kuruvai target, the Delta-based individual weatherman Thagattur N Selvakumar built the confidence of the farmers by predicting a good spell of monsoon rains.

Selvakumar said the monsoon rains would lash for at least 10 days from June 13, and the storage in Mettur would be maintained at 115 feet with 85 TMC water.

While the southwest monsoon would pick up in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu along the Western Ghats from June 13.

This would fill up Kabini between June 15 and 20, and the excess water would be released to Mettur. Similarly, Harangi and Hemavathy reservoirs are also filling fast, and Krishna Raja Sagar would also touch the brim by June end, said Selvakumar.

“Since the excess water from Kabini and Krishna Raja Sagar would be released to Mettur, the water storage would be maintained and by June end, the Mettur would reach its full capacity and the monsoon rains would also pick up in July and it would result into release of excess water from Kollidam,” said Selvakumar.

Selvakumar also said, despite rainfall during August will be comparatively less, the monsoon would pick up from September, and so, the water flow in the Cauvery would be steady and the tail end parts of Delta would also receive adequate water, he said and added that the entire season would be favourable for farmers.

