Tamil Nadu: Delay in releasing annual planner irks teaching aspirants

CHENNAI: Since the recruitment plan of professors and other teaching staff in the government higher educational institutions for 2025 remains unclear, there has been a delay in releasing the annual planner by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB). This has rankled job aspirants across the State.

TNTRB is conducting many written examinations for various posts to overcome the difficulties faced by candidates due to overlapping examination schedules issued by different recruitment agencies.

Accordingly, an annual recruitment planner, consisting of tentative examination schedules to be conducted in the following year, is released every December. This helps candidates immensely in planning their examination schedules well in advance.

JK Lokash, a teaching aspirant who had completed his B Ed degree in Chennai, said: “I’ve already registered with the employment exchange. So, I was eagerly waiting for the TNTRB to release its annual recruitment notification so that I can plan to prepare for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET). But, it has not been released yet. The recruitment agency must issue the notification as soon as possible.”

Quoting the latest employment exchange registration details as on February 28 in Tamil Nadu, a senior official from the labour department told DT Next that 2.17 lakh teaching aspirants, who want to work in government schools as graduate teachers were in the waitlist. “Additionally, there are around 2 lakh applications for post graduate teachers. There are vacancies in both schools and higher education institutes. There are hundreds of candidates waiting for appointments,” he added. “It will erode the confidence of the public if teacher appointments were delayed constantly, especially given that the new academic year will begin in a couple of months.”

A delay in recruitment adversely impacts students admitted in government schools and colleges without permanent teachers. “The TNTRB is duty bound to announce the calendar for recruitment in both school and higher education institutes. The delay in announcing the recruitment schedule has caused anxiety,” said PB Prince Gajendra Babu, state secretary, State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN).

However, a senior official from TNTRB, said that authorities concerned were over the process of identifying vacancies in both government schools and colleges. “The identifying process is almost completed. The board will release the annual planner soon,” he added.

It may be noted that last year too, the TNTRB had released the planner only in January 2024.