Tamil Nadu declares half-day holiday for schools and colleges on October 30 for Deepavali
CHENNAI: After declaring a holiday on Friday, a day after Deepavali, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday declared a half-day holiday for schools and colleges in the state on Wednesday.
Schools and colleges would function only till noon on October 30 on account of Deepavali, a release issued by the Tamil Nadu government said.
