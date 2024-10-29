Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Oct 2024 3:27 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-10-29 10:01:52  )
    Tamil Nadu declares half-day holiday for schools and colleges on October 30 for Deepavali
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: After declaring a holiday on Friday, a day after Deepavali, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday declared a half-day holiday for schools and colleges in the state on Wednesday.

    Schools and colleges would function only till noon on October 30 on account of Deepavali, a release issued by the Tamil Nadu government said.

    DeepavaliDeepavali holidaySchool holiday
    DTNEXT Bureau

