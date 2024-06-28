Tamil Nadu: Deadline to enroll for diploma courses in polytechnic colleges extended; check details here

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) has extended enrollment to diploma courses in polytechnic colleges across the state as around 10,000 seats are still vacant.

54 government polytechnic colleges are functioning across the state and have about 19,500 seats for various diploma courses. This year, the admission process for these seats was held between May 10 and 31.

Around 14,000 students have enrolled for the courses so far, said a senior official from the DOTE, adding that the merit list was released last week and students were admitted to colleges of their choice.

However, after two rounds of counselling, it was found that about 10,000 seats were still vacant, he said. Hence, it was decided to extend the deadline for enrollment to the first week of July.

The official urged students to make use of the extension to seek spot admissions as well as register online via the DOTE's official site.