Begin typing your search...

    Tamil Nadu: Date extended for arts and science PG admission

    Govi Chezhiaan said that, 'earlier, the last date for submitting online applications was July 31, however, considering the welfare of the students, the application will be received from August 1'

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Aug 2025 8:28 PM IST
    Tamil Nadu: Date extended for arts and science PG admission
    X

    Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan

    CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Thursday announced that the registration for Post Graduate (PG) admissions in arts and science colleges has been extended.

    He said that earlier, the last date for submitting online applications was July 31. “However, considering the welfare of the students, the application will be received from August 1,” he said, adding, “those who have missed applying could register on www.tngasa.in.”

    Requesting the students to utilize this opportunity, the minister said the counselling for the students of the general category, who have enrolled for PG admission on or before July 31, will be held on August 13.

    Govi Chezhiaanpost graduate admissionsArts and Science colleges
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X