Tamil Nadu: Date extended for arts and science PG admission

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Thursday announced that the registration for Post Graduate (PG) admissions in arts and science colleges has been extended.

He said that earlier, the last date for submitting online applications was July 31. “However, considering the welfare of the students, the application will be received from August 1,” he said, adding, “those who have missed applying could register on www.tngasa.in.”

Requesting the students to utilize this opportunity, the minister said the counselling for the students of the general category, who have enrolled for PG admission on or before July 31, will be held on August 13.