Tamil Nadu: Daily wager gets 20-year imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor

COIMBATORE: The Fast Track Mahila Court in Erode on Monday sentenced a 24-year-old daily wager to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor.

According to the prosecution, S Sheik Sadam Hussain from Jeevanandam Street in Marapalam had befriended the 16-year-old girl and abused the girl sexually.

“On 14 March 2021, he was in the victim's house while she was alone. When the girl’s mother came home, Hussain fled away by pushing aside the woman,” police said.

On April 14, 2021, the accused kidnapped the victim in a two-wheeler and sexually assaulted her under confinement for two days in the house of his relative.

When the parents of the girl went on a frantic search, Hussain dropped her at the Kallukadai Medu area in Erode and fled away.

Acting on a complaint, the All Women’s Police Station (AWPS) registered a case and booked him for trespass, kidnap and under relevant sections of the Pocso Act and arrested him.

Following the trial, the court awarded 20 years of imprisonment and a Rs 6000 penalty, failing to pay which may attract another four months of jail term.