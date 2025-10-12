Tamil Nadu: Cyber harasser out on bail repeats offence, arrested

CHENNAI: A man from Thoothukudi who was arrested in May this year for harassing a woman online, and threatening to upload obscene photographs of the woman and her daughters on social media has been arrested again by the city police for making similar threats and abuses to the victims again after he was released from prison.

The accused, Gopi (42), was released on conditional bail in July this year. Since then, he has been harassing the woman and her daughters by uploading their phone numbers on social media with vulgar comments and also making obscene comments on their social media profiles.

Police said that Gopi got acquainted with the woman on Facebook two years ago and over time, they exchanged phone numbers and started chatting. Then he started bossing her around and controlling who she could talk to.

Gopi also started sending obscene videos to her WhatsApp and began harassing her. So she cut him off and changed her phone number. After this, he contacted her sister on Facebook and threatened that he would share the complainant’s morphed photographs on social media and got her new phone number. He then threatened to morph the photographs of her daughters after which she filed a complaint with West Zone cyber crime wing in May leading to his first arrest.

Police said that Gopi is a habitual offender and has five fake IDs on FB and 9 fake IDs on Instagram for befriending women and harassing them. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.