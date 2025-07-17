Tamil Nadu CPM terms Edappadi's overtures to the left as ‘web of deceit’

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Tuesday dismissed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s (EPS) overtures to the Left as a ‘web of deceit’ rather than a genuine political invitation.

Referring to Palaniswami’s contradictory statements, Shanmugam said the AIADMK leader often said one thing in the morning and the opposite in the evening.

“During the Lok Sabha elections, he adopted a different stance, and now he has allied with the BJP,” he noted in a post on social media platform X.

Pointing out Palaniswami’s fluctuating position on the Left parties, Mr. Shanmugam said, “Last week, he claimed he could not even see the communists. This week, he wants to talk to them. We know well that what he spreads before us is not a silk carpet but a web of deceit.”

He accused the AIADMK of being caught in the ideological grip of the RSS, from which it was unable to break free.