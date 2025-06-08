Tamil Nadu COVID toll touches six, active cases 194

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded one more Covid death on Saturday taking the total death toll in the state to six, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The deceased has been identified as a 42-year-old man who had uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, acute kidney disease and seizure disorder.

The total active cases in the state as of Sunday stood at 194 with no new cases recorded, while there are 6,133 active cases countrywide, with 769 new infections being reported in the past 48 hours and six deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said. There were a total of 257 active patients in the country on May 22. Official sources have maintained that most cases are mild and managed under home care.

Since January this year, 65 deaths have been reported in the country. Kerala continues to be the most affected state, with active cases nearing 2,000 and 15 patients dead so far, followed by Gujarat, with 822 patients and two deaths, West Bengal, with 693 patients and one death, Delhi, with 686 cases and seven deaths, and Maharashtra, with 595 cases and 18 deaths.

Due to the rising COVID cases, the Centre is conducting mock drills to check facility-level preparedness and has instructed all states to ensure the availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines, official sources said.