Tamil Nadu: Counselling registration for MBA, MCA courses open till June 30

CHENNAI: Admissions to Tamil Nadu Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses for the new academic year commenced on June 6 (Friday), with registration open till June 30.

According to the notification given by the Higher Education Department, the last date for registration of online applications and certificate uploading will be June 30.

The notification further said that the rank list would be released on July 14, after the completion of certificate verification. A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that “if students have any doubts regarding the rank list, they could approach grievances redressal cell from July 15 to July 18 till 5 pm”.

Stating that the counselling for special reservation categories (for both MBA and MCA) will start on July 21, he said the counselling for the students coming under the general category, seeking MCA course, will begin from July 24 to July 26. Accordingly, the provisional allotment will be made for these students on July 29.

Similarly, for MBA students, the general counselling will begin on July 29 and continue till August 1 at 5 pm. The provisional allotment for MBA aspirants will be made on August 8.