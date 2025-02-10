Tamil Nadu: Counselling for appointment of 2,642 doctors to begin on Feb 12

CHENNAI: The appointment of 2,642 doctors in the State is to begin soon, with the counselling process to start on February 12. Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that the doctors would be issued appointment orders as soon as counselling is conducted for the selected candidates.

“The exam was held on January 5, and over 2,500 doctors were selected for the appointment based on the examination result. Around 24,000 doctors participated in an online exam conducted by Tata Consultancy. Subsequently, 89 more vacancies for doctors were identified across various departments in TN, bringing the total number of vacancies to 2,642,” said Subramanian.

Evaluation of the candidates has been completed, and merit marks are also being awarded to those who served during the pandemic. Doctors who served for 2 years during the pandemic are given 5 points, those who served for 18 months receive 3 points, and those who served for a year get 2 points.

Subramanian added that after the counselling process is completed on February 15 for 2,642 posts, doctors will be appointed to their preferred locations. Last year, 1,021 doctors were appointed to various GHs across the State. These doctors will be completing their one-year tenure on February 15, and counselling will be held for them to choose their preferred locations.

“These appointments will ensure that all GHs in Tamil Nadu have adequate medical staff, and also strengthen the healthcare infrastructure,” he stated.