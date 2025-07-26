Tamil Nadu: Cops to take note of concerns as Anbumani begins yatra

CHENNAI: The State Police have directed the Commissioners and District Superintendents of Police to take note of the concerns raised by PMK founder S Ramadoss seeking a ban on Anbumani Ramadoss' 100-day ‘rights yatra’ and have directed them to take necessary action.

An official communication from the State police headquarters cited the objection raised by the PMK founder S Ramadoss that the rally is undertaken without his consent, and the confusion among party cadre and leaders may result in a clash between both groups, which might lead to a law and order situation.

Talking to media persons at his Thailapuram residence near Villupuram on Thursday, Ramadoss had "categorically" said that no one should use the name and flag of his party. "The march will cause confusion and create law and order issues in the State.

The police should ban the march," he added.

Seeking to further alienate Anbumani, Ramadoss asserted that Anbumani should not use his surname.

A few minutes earlier, while listing out the office bearers appointed by him, Ramadoss mentioned his son's name as R Anbumani rather than Anbumani Ramadoss. As per Ramadoss' list, Anbumani is the working president of the party while Ramadoss is the founder-president.

Anbumani announced the state-wide march to “reclaim the lost rights of the state’s people” a few weeks ago and released its logo on Wednesday. The march commenced on Friday from Thiruporur and is supposed to last till November 1.