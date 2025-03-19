Tamil Nadu: Cops shoot to nab suspects in murder of history-sheeter

COIMBATORE: The Erode police arrested four suspects hours after they murdered a 31-year old history-sheeter, by firing shots to incapacitate them, in Erode on Wednesday.

Shots were fired at three suspects -- Sathish, 30, Saravanan, 33, and Boopalan, 30 -- while the fourth suspect Karthikeyan, 32, was nabbed from a different spot.

The police suspect them to be part of a larger gang that hacked to death history-sheeter John alias Chanakya from SMC Colony in Salem around 11.30 am on Wednesday in full public view.

Police said John and his wife Saranya were headed for Tirupur, after appearing at the Annathanapatti police station in Salem in connection with a murder case. He had several cases of murder, attempted murder, waylaying and smuggling of contraband against him.

A gang in two cars intercepted their vehicle at Nasiyanur on Coimbatore-Salem National Highway. “The gang members hacked John to death on the spot; his wife who tried to intervene sustained injuries to her hand. She was admitted to a private hospital,” the police said. The video of the attack was widely shared on social media.

Though the gang sped away, a team from Chithode police station tracked them down to their hiding spot. When the police attempted to nab them, they attacked inspector Ravi and constable Yogaraj with sickles. The cops then opened defensive shots at the legs of three of the gang members, incapacitating them.

The three were first admitted to Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai and then taken to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. Both injured cops were admitted to Erode for treatment.

Coimbatore Range DIG V Sasi Mohan said an inquiry was under way to ascertain whether it was a revenge murder. “Four persons have been arrested so far. Efforts will be taken to prevent similar incidents,” he said.