Tamil Nadu: Cops on alert as Anbumani begins march

CHENNAI: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss's 100-day statewide march, which commenced in Thiruporur on Friday, could face roadblocks with police heads being directed to be wary of the law and order situation.

An official communication from the State police headquarters cited the objection raised by PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss — that the march will confuse the cadre and create law and order issues — for denying permission for the campaign to "expose the DMK government".

Ramadoss, on Thursday, said he has moved the Election Commission with the real office-bearers' list of the party and that no misuse of the party's name and flag will be allowed by anyone.