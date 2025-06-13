Tamil Nadu: Cops arrest 2, seize 800 illegal drug injections

MADURAI: In a crackdown launched by the Thoothukudi police, two men were arrested on charges of possessing illegal drug injections.

After the arrest, the police seized 800 pieces of the drug injections from the duo and a bike and cash of Rs 11,300. The accused have been identified as M Selvakumar (45) of Thalamuthu Nagar and M Rahim (48) of Threspuram, sources said on Thursday.

Police , while conducting vehicle checks at Motta Gopuram in Thalamuthu Nagar , intercepted the duo. Investigations revealed that the duo bought ‘Tramadol Hydrochloride’ injections (50mg/ml) from drug stores without a doctor's prescription. They were trying to sell it illegally.