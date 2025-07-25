Tamil Nadu: Consumers to get subsidy in 15 days for solar rooftop

CHENNAI: TNPDCL (Tamil Nadu Power Distribution. Corporation Limited) has promised the release of subsidy for rooftop solar within 15 days if vendors and consumers work in tandem.

Speaking in a stakeholders meeting organised by Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG), Karthikayini, executive engineer, TNPDCL, who is the coordinator for the rooftop solar scheme, requested field assistant engineers not to insist on hard copies from consumers and empanelled vendors.

“Vendors should be careful while entering consumers’ data on the national portal. If everybody works in tandem, the consumer can get the subsidy within 15 days,” she said.

Under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, the Union government gives Rs 30,000 as a subsidy for every kW of rooftop solar system up to 3kW. Above 3kW, the subsidy of Rs 18,000 for every kW up to 10kW is provided.

LR Venkatesh of the TN Solar Energy Developers Association said, “Banks should volunteer to lend to residential welfare associations to install rooftop solar systems for common supply services in apartments.”

Ramesh Babu, Union Renewable Energy Ministry’s nodal officer for the state to implement the rooftop solar scheme, said that “Rs 236 crore has been disbursed as subsidy to TN for the scheme so far”.