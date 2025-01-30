Tamil Nadu constitutes district-level authorities to curb noise pollution

CHENNAI: The state environment, climate change and forest department has constituted district level authorities to prevent noise pollution and maintain the ambient noise levels. Moreover, any person can make complaints to the authority if noise level exceeds the ambient noise standards by 10 decibels or more.

As per a government order issued by department secretary P Senthilkumar, the district authorities will have district collectors, Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police (in their respective jurisdiction), police officials upto the level of deputy superintendent of police (in their jurisdiction) and revenue officials up to the level of sub-collectors/revenue divisional officers.

If any persons raise complaints about the excess noise levels, the authorities will take action against the violators as per provisions of Noise Pollution Regulation and Control Rules, 2000.

The rules allow ambient noise levels in industrial areas up to 75 decibels during day time and 70 decibels during night time. In commercial areas, the standard noise levels are 65 decibels and 55 decibels during day and night respectively. In residential areas, the standard noise levels are 55 decibels and 45 decibels during day and night respectively. In silence zones, noise levels should be maintained below 50 and 40 decibels during day and night.

According to the Noise Pollution Regulation and Control Rules, 2000, loud speakers or public address systems should not be used except after obtaining written permission from the authority. Moreover, loud speakers or a public address system or any sound producing instrument or a musical instrument or a sound amplifier should not be used at night time except in closed premises for communication within, like auditoria, conference rooms, community halls, banquet halls during a public emergency.

Also, sound emitting construction equipment should not be used or operated during night time in residential areas and silence zones. Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) have earmarked industrial, commercial and residential areas. Silence zones are areas within 100m around hospitals, educational institutions and courts.