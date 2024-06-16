Tamil Nadu Congress flays NCERT for removing references to 'Babri Masjid' from Class 12 textbook

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Sunday flayed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the removal of references to the Babri Masjid.

The revised NCERT Class XII Political Science textbook does not mention the Babri Masjid by name. It refers to it as a "three-domed structure" which was demolished on December 6,1992 and focuses on the Supreme Court judgment that paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple.

Condemning the deletions and amendments in the NCERT's Class XII Political Science textbook, which hit the market last week, the TNCC chief said, "It is a blatant act of covering up historical traces. The NDA government feels that the Babri Masjid can be removed from history by removing references like this."

The Congress MLA also added that it was now confirmed that there was no change in the attitude of the BJP-led NDA government and that it was not for the minorities.

Additionally, the Ayodhya section has been reduced from four to two pages with references to veteran BJP leader LK Advani's Rath Yatra, the mosque's demolition, and the subsequent communal riots deleted.

The new chapter says that the Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur's General Mir Baki, at the site of Shri Ram's birthplace in 1528, had visible displays of Hindu symbols and relics in its interior as well as exterior portions.