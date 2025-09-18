Tamil Nadu: Conductor killed, 35 hurt in bus-tanker mishap

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Sept 2025 10:17 PM IST
    COIMBATORE: A conductor died and 35 passengers got injured after a Dindigul-bound TNSTC bus rammed into a stationary tanker near Pollachi early Thursday morning.

    The bus originating from Coimbatore was driven by Kasirajan (52) of Dindigul, and the conductor was Balasubramani (44) of Guziliamparai.

    According to the police, the accident occurred near Achipatti, around 3.40 pm, when the driver swerved to avoid a mishap and rammed into the tanker. Balasubramani, who was seated on the front seat opposite the driver, died on impact, while 35 passengers were injured and are currently receiving treatment.

    The Pollachi Taluk police sent the victim's body to Pollachi GH for autopsy. A case has been registered, and further inquiries are under way.

    DTNEXT Bureau

