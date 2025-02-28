Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin unveils policy on mentally-ill homeless

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin released the Tamil Nadu State Policy for Care of Homeless persons with Mental illness and Implementation Framework drafted by the State Health Department on Thursday.

The policy focuses on identifying and rescuing homeless individuals with mental illnesses and taking efforts for their rehabilitation. The policy also aims at reconnecting such individuals with their families or guardian and reintegrating them back into society, ensuring social inclusion and participation.

The policy standardises protocols for quality care for homeless individuals, especially with mental illness. The execution of the policy will be monitored by multiple departments. The roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders, including government departments, NGOs, and healthcare professionals, have also been highlighted in the policy to ensure a coordinated approach to providing mental health services.

The policy outlines emergency treatment, intermediate medical care, long-term care, and rehabilitation and reintegration into society. It emphasises the importance of identifying and reuniting those people with their families after treatment and providing necessary support and protection for those who cannot reintegrate with their families. The State Mental Health Authority and the District Mental Health Committee will play a significant role in overseeing the implementation of these services.

Additionally, 25 de-addiction and rehabilitation centers called Kalangarai have also been established in government medical college hospitals at a cost of Rs 15.81 crores. These centers will provide comprehensive care, including psychiatric treatment, family reintegration, and vocational training. The centers aim to provide comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation services to individuals affected by substance abuse through a standard treatment protocol.

Inaugurating the centers, the Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of creating a drug-free society. The centers will provide a range of services, including counselling, medication, and rehabilitation, under the guidance of a psychiatrist.

Each center will have a team of six mental health professionals, including a psychiatrist, counsellor, social worker, nurse, security guard, and hospital staff. The centers will provide medical treatment and psychological counselling free of cost.