Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to attend INDIA bloc leaders' meet on June 1, speculations rife on PM candidate

(With PTI inputs)

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin will leave for Delhi on June 1 (Saturday) to participate in the INDIA bloc Leaders' consultative Meeting to be held in the national capital.

As the meeting is being held ahead of the announcement of results of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on June 4, speculations are rife that the leaders would discuss the way forward, including the opposition group's prime ministerial candidate - if it manages to unseat Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA.

Stalin will return to Chennai on June 2.

According to sources, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has convened the meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders on June 1, coinciding with the last round of polling.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would not attend the meeting of the INDIA bloc on June 1 due to the last phase of Lok Sabha polls and ongoing relief work after cyclone 'Remal' hit the state's coastal regions.