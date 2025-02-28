Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin launches TNHB flats, reviews rain readiness with delta collectors

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated multi-storey projects developed by Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) at a cost of Rs 776.51 crore in the city and a couple of districts in the State.

The inaugurated projects include 1,046 flats developed at Rs 659.96 crore in the city and suburbs and another 464 rented residential houses developed for Tamil Nadu government officers at Rs 116.55 crore in Tiruchy.

The multi-storey TNHB flats consist of 240 flats (Rs 113.27 crore) in Shenoy Nagar, 120 flats (Rs 51.29 crore) at KK Nagar and 116 flats at Rs 43.81 crore in neighbouring Chengalpattu district.

Also, 570 flats developed at Rs 433.59 crore under the self-finance project scheme were also inaugurated at Nerkundram in the city. Altogether, projects worth Rs 776.51 crore were inaugurated by the CM from the state secretariat.

Review with Delta collectors

Later in the day, Chief Minister Stalin also held a virtual review with the collectors of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore and Pudukottai districts in the aftermath of the Met department forecasting heavy rains for the districts from February 28 to March 1. The Chief Minister advised the collectors to take necessary preventive measures in procuring paddy and safety store procured paddy grains.

Meanwhile, former bureaucrat and renowned scholar R Balachandran on Thursday called on CM Stalin following his appointment as the Director of International Institute of Tamil Studies by the State government. The former IAS officer presented the first printed copy of Tirukkural published in 1812 to Chief Minister Stalin.