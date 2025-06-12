Tamil Nadu CM Stalin expresses shock over plane crash

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday expressed shock over the plane crash in Ahmedabad and he hoped for the rescue of passengers.

In a post on 'X,' he said: "Deeply shocked by the horrifying crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad with 242 people on board.

My thoughts are with everyone affected and the families of those on board. Hoping every possible effort is underway for rescue and relief."

The London-bound Air India plane with 242 passengers and crew on board crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Several casualties were feared.